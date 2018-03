March 6 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO - SEC FILING

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN - ‍LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP'S SHARE OWNERSHIP​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FtcQ6E) Further company coverage: