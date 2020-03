BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan Says Cerro Verde Has Temporarily Transitioned To Care & Maintenance Status

March 17 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN ISSUES STATEMENT ON GOVERNMENT DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY IN PERU

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - CERRO VERDE HAS TEMPORARILY TRANSITIONED TO A CARE AND MAINTENANCE STATUS FOR A 15-DAY PERIOD WHICH COMMENCED ON MARCH 16, 2020

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN - CERRO VERDE WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES TO BE PREPARED TO RESTART OPERATIONS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - ONSITE PERSONNEL AT CERRO VERDE WILL BE LIMITED TO CRITICAL ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: