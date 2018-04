BRIEF-Freeport-Mcmoran Says Co, Its Units Entered Into A New Revolving Credit Agreement With JPMorgan Chase Bank, Other Issuing Banks & Lenders

April 23 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO A NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHER ISSUING BANKS & LENDERS

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC - NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 14, 2013

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN - CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR 5-YEAR, UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, UNDER WHICH CO, UNITS MAY OBTAIN LOANS OF UP TO $3.5 BILLION

* FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 20, 2023 - SEC FILING