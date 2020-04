April 9 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc:

* SAYS HAS ‘LIMITED CONFIRMED CASES’ OF COVID-19 AMONG ITS GLOBAL WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 30,000

* SAYS CLEANING AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL IN PREVENTING 'ANY SIGNIFICANT OUTBREAK' AT ITS FACILITIES