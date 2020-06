June 26 (Reuters) - Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Ltd:

* FREETECH ROAD RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY (HOLDINGS) SEES NET LOSS OF ABOUT HK$20 MILLION FOR HY

* FREETECH ROAD RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY (HOLDINGS)- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO COVID-19 MEASURES