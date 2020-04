April 30 (Reuters) -

* FREIGHT FORWARDER DSV’S CFO EXPECTS FREIGHT MARKET TO BOTTOM OUT IN APRIL OR MAY

* DSV CFO SAYS FIRM WILL CUT AROUND 3.000 JOBS AS PART OF NEW COST CUTTING PROGRAMME (EMPLOYS AROUND 59,000 PEOPLE IN TOTAL)

* DSV CFO SAYS GLOBAL AIR FREIGHT ACTIVITY IS DOWN AROUND 20% IN APRIL; SEA FREIGHT ACTIVITY DOWN AROUND 15% (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)