May 2 (Reuters) - FreightCar America Inc:

* FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $61.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HAD A DIVERSIFIED BACKLOG TOTALING 2,054 RAILCARS AT MARCH 31, 2018, VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $143 MILLION