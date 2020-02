Feb 24 (Reuters) - Freightways Ltd:

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 15 CPS

* HY REVENUE (GAAP) NZ$318.9 MILLION VERSUS NZ$314.8 MILLION

* OVERALL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FY20 STILL EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $25-26 MILLION, NOT INCLUDING POTENTIAL CAPEX ON BIG CHILL

* CO’S BUSINESSES ARE YET TO SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* HY GAAP NPAT NZ$29.2 MILLION VERSUS NZ$33.4 MILLION

* ON EP&BM DIVISION, SEES SOME CONFIDENCE THAT 2ND HALF OF FY20 MAY RETURN MODEST ORGANIC GROWTH

