April 1 (Reuters) - Freightways Ltd:

* BUSINESSES IN NZ ARE ALL CLASSED EITHER AS ESSENTIAL SERVICES OR SUPPLIERS TO AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE

* TOO EARLY TO PREDICT THE IMPACT ON FY RESULTS

* REDUCING OUR WAGE/SALARY BILL TO 80% OF NORMAL LEVELS FOR APRIL

* SEEN A 65% DECREASE IN HUB & EXPRESS PACKAGE VOLUMES IN FIRST FEW DAYS OF LOCKDOWN