2 months ago
BRIEF-French bank Natixis to buy majority of Belgian payment solutions group Dalenys
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-French bank Natixis to buy majority of Belgian payment solutions group Dalenys

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Natixis/Dalenys:

* Natixis announces the signature of an agreement to acquire 50.04% of the capital of Dalenys at a price of 9 euros/share

* Acquisition will be financed out of Natixis' own funds

* Estimated impact for 100% of the acquisition on Natixis Core Tier One capital ratio at end-March 2017 is around -10 bps.

* This announcement confirms Natixis' strategic ambition to become one of the European leaders in the payments industry, particularly for merchant services.

* The acquisition of Dalenys strengthens Natixis' range of payment solutions for E-retailers on a fast-growing market with transaction volume in Europe in excess of 500 billion euros, adds Natixis in a statement

* Dalenys offers Payment Marketing solutions that aim to increase revenues for online and point-of-sale merchants

