April 20 (Reuters) - Societe Generale SA:

* SOCGEN CHIEF AND FRENCH BANKING FEDERATION HEAD OUDEA SAYS NOT IN FAVOUR OF BLANKET SCRAPPING OF OVERDRAFT FEES DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, BANKS WILL CONSIDER INDIVIDUAL CASES ON MERIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)