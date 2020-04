BRIEF-French chemicals group Arkema cuts dividend and top management pay

April 15 (Reuters) - Arkema SA:

* REAFFIRMS ITS CONFIDENCE IN ITS ABILITY TO WITHSTAND ECONOMIC CRISIS LINKED TO COVID-19 DESPITE SIGNIFICANT DROP IN GLOBAL DEMAND EXPECTED IN 2(ND) QUARTER

* DECIDED TO REDUCE PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AS STATED ON 26 FEBRUARY 2020 TO EUR 2.20 PER SHARE, A 12% DECLINE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* THIERRY LE HÉNAFF, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, HAS ALSO DECIDED TO DONATE 15% OF HIS NET FIXED COMPENSATION RECEIVED FOR 2(ND) QUARTER 2020 TO FONDATION DE FRANCE AS PART OF “ALL UNITED AGAINST CORONAVIRUS” ALLIANCE

* The Executive Committee members have decided to join in this initiative and make a similar donation.

* DOES NOT INTEND TO USE EXCEPTIONAL LIQUIDITY SUPPORT SCHEMES MADE AVAILABLE BY FRENCH STATE AND THAT IT DID NOT RESORT TO FRENCH PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT ARRANGEMENTS