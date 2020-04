April 28 (Reuters) - Delta Drone SA:

* Launch of the new SafeSprayBot solution for indoor decontamination

* The new solution, SafeSprayBOT, which should be available soon, is designed to decontaminate and disinfect any and all indoor spaces such as warehouses, factories, industrial complexes, as well as offices and stores.

