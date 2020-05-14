BRIEF-French company IDvet: launched serological test to detect antibodies against COVID-19

May 14 (Reuters) - IDVet:

* The French company IDvet has launched a new serological test to detect antibodies against COVID-19 with a specificity of 99.9%, significantly lowering the rate of false positive results.

* While the kit was entirely developed by IDvet’s R&D team, Montpellier University Hospital and the Occitanie Regional Blood Bank provided samples to validate test performance.

* Based in Montpellier, France, IDvet is specialized in the development and production of diagnostic tools for veterinary and zoonotic disease. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)