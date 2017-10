Sept 19 (Reuters) - FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC:

* ‍SARAH CURRAN MBE AND ROBIN PIGGOTT HAVE JOINED BOARD AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* CLAIRE KENT AND DEAN MURRAY, CURRENTLY NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE TODAY STEPPED DOWN FROM BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)