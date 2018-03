March 13 (Reuters) - French Connection Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 0.5 PERCENT TO 154 MILLION STG

* FY ‍GROWTH IN LFL SALES WITH UK/EUROPE UP 0.8% OVER YEAR​

* ‍INTEND TO KEEP SHAREHOLDER DISTRIBUTION POLICY UNDER CLOSE REVIEW DURING YEAR.​

* FY UNDERLYING GROUP OPERATING LOSS ‍0.6​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LICENCE INCOME WAS FLAT ON LAST YEAR AT £6.3M

* RETAIL MARKET IN UK THAT THEY ARE OPERATING IS UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE IN NEAR FUTURE