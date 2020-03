BRIEF-French Connection Says All Sites Closed But Website Remains Open

March 24 (Reuters) - French Connection Group PLC:

* FRENCH CONNECTION COVID-19 UPDATE MARCH 24TH 2020

* CONFIRMS THAT FROM TUESDAY 24(TH) MARCH ALL SITES INCLUDING CONCESSIONS WERE CLOSED FOLLOWING UK GOVERNMENT’S ANNOUNCEMENT

* CONTINUING OUR DISCUSSIONS WITH OUR KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND WILL MAKE FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS AS APPROPRIATE.

* WEBSITE REMAINS OPEN AND WE ARE STILL SHIPPING A SMALL AMOUNT OF PRODUCT TO OUR ONLINE WHOLESALE CUSTOMER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: