BRIEF-French Connection Says Could Run Out Of Cash Within Months

May 19 (Reuters) - French Connection Group PLC:

* HAVE BEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE OUR OWN WEBSITES IN BOTH UK AND USA WITH SALES UP 44% OVER LAST 6 WEEKS

* HAVE BEEN IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF POTENTIAL FUNDING PARTNERS

* JOB RETENTION SCHEME FOR COLLEAGUES AND RATES RELIEF FOR STORE PORTFOLIO ARE NOW IN PLACE

* HAS HOWEVER PROVED VERY CHALLENGING FOR US, IN LINE WITH OTHER RETAILERS, TO ACCESS ANY OTHER GOVERNMENT FUNDS

* BOARD IS CONFIDENT OF RAISING SUFFICIENT FUNDS

* WITHOUT SECURING ADDITIONAL FUNDING AND SHOULD CURRENT COVID IMPACTED TRADING LEVELS CONTINUE, COMPANY'S CASH RESOURCES WILL EVENTUALLY BE ERODED IN COMING MONTHS