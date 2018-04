April 9 (Reuters) - French Connection Group PLC:

* PROPOSED SALE OF TOAST TO BESTSELLER

* ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOAST TO BESTSELLER UNITED A/S

* DEAL FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF £23.3 MILLION

* NET CASH PROCEEDS ARISING FROM DISPOSAL WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE AND WORKING CAPITAL PURPOSES

* FRENCH CONNECTION OWNS 75 PER CENT AND SEATONS OWN 25 PER CENT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOAST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: