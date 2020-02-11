Healthcare
BRIEF-French consumer watchdog fines three retailers

Feb 11 (Reuters) - France’s consumer and anti-fraud watchdog says in statement:

* Fines a total of around 4.3 mln euros on three French retailers.

* Fines follow controls conducted during 2019 negotiations with suppliers and sanction failure to comply with administrative rules such as meeting a March 1 deadline for signing annual contracts with suppliers.

* Carrefour’s Interdis was fined 2.931 milion euros, Cooperative U Enseigne 1.140 mln euros and ITM Alimentaire International (Intermarche) 211,000 euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

