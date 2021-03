March 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* COVID: FRENCH JUNIOR INDUSTRY MINISTER PANNIER-RUNACHER TELLS BFM TV THAT WE MUST FIND A SOLUTION SO THAT ASTRAZENECA CAN GO BACK TO MEETING CONDITIONS LAID OUT IN CONTRACT

* COVID: FRENCH JUNIOR INDUSTRY MINISTER PANNIER-RUNACHER TELLS BFM TV WE NEED TO REBALANCE THE SITUATION REGARDING ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE PRODUCTION (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)