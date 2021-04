April 14 (Reuters) - COVID/France:

* FRENCH GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN ATTAL TOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE ON WEDNESDAY THAT FRANCE HAS RECEIVED FIRST DELIVERIES OF J&J VACCINE

* FRENCH GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN ATTAL SAYS FRANCE WILL ADMINISTER J&J VACCINE AS PLANNED

* FRENCH GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN ATTAL: IMPORTANT THAT THE ASTRAZENECA COVID VACCINE CONTINUES TO BE DEPLOYED (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Geert de Clercq)