BRIEF-French group Eurazeo: suspending dividend, setting up solidarity fund

April 8 (Reuters) - Eurazeo SE:

* EURAZEO IS GOING AHEAD WITH ITS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON THE ORIGINAL DATE, SUSPENDING 2019 DIVIDEND AND TAKING ACTION TO HELP COMBAT THE PANDEMIC

* EURAZEO ANNOUNCES, WITH THE SUPPORT OF ITS CORE SHAREHOLDERS, THE CREATION OF A €10 MILLION SOLIDARITY FUND

* AT THE END OF 2019, EURAZEO HAD €533 MILLION OF CASH PLUS A CONFIRMED SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY OF €1.5 BILLION

* EURAZEO ALSO HAS €3.8 BILLION OF “DRY POWDER” (CONFIRMED COMMITMENTS FROM PARTNERS THAT HAVE NOT YET BEEN CALLED UP)

* EURAZEO: EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS HAVE DECIDED TO TAKE PART IN THE OVERALL EFFORT BY CONTRIBUTING 10% OF THEIR ANNUAL BONUSES FOR 2019, PAYABLE IN APRIL 2020, TO THE SOLIDARITY PLAN