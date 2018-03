BRIEF-French group Sodexo cuts guidance for fiscal 2018 year

March 29 (Reuters) - Sodexo:

* REG-SODEXO FIRST HALF FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATES AND ANNUAL GUIDANCE UPDATE

* SEES ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF +1.7% FOR FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018

* GROUP NOW EXPECTS TO DELIVER ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN +1% AND +1.5%

* AM CONFIDENT WE WILL DELIVER STRONG GROWTH OVER MEDIUM TERM

* SEES DECLINING NORTH AMERICAN REVENUES AS WEIGHING ON TOP LINE GROWTH AND ON OUR MARGINS IN SECOND HALF

* Q2 PERFORMANCE WAS BELOW OUR EXPECTATIONS AND WE HAVE REDUCED OUR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018