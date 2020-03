BRIEF-French group SoLocal to suspend bond coupon payment as coronavirus impact bites

March 16 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA:

* SOLOCAL: EXPECTS A POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN ORDER INTAKE IN THE UPCOMING WEEKS CAUSED BY THE GENERAL ECONOMIC DOWNTURN.

* SOLOCAL: IMPLEMENTING A PREVENTIVE ACTION PLAN AND PROTECTIVE MEASURES IN LIGHT OF CORONAVIRUS IMPACT

* SOLOCAL: HAS DECIDED TO SUSPEND THE QUARTERLY COUPON PAYMENT RELATED TO THE BOND MATURING MARCH 2022

* SOLOCAL: WILL APPROACH ITS BONDHOLDERS IN ORDER TO NEGOTIATE A DEFERMENT OF PAYMENT