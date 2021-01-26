BRIEF-French Health Minister: any potential delays in AstraZeneca COVID vaccine would affect all European countries

Jan 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference on Tuesday that any potential delays in AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine would affect all European countries.

* Germany’s health minister supported European Union proposals to introduce restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday as tensions grew with AstraZeneca and Pfizer over sudden supply cuts just a month after the bloc started vaccinating citizens.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Sudip Kar-Gupta)