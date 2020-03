March 13 (Reuters) - Groupama Assurances Mutuelles :

* SOLVENCY 2 RATIO OF 178%, UP 11 POINTS

* INCREASE IN PREMIUM INCOME FROM PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE (+1.1%) AND FROM LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE (+2.4%)

* Net income of €345 million

* Higher economic operating income at €413 million