March 30 (Reuters) -

* BANQUE DE FRANCE’S PRUDENTIAL AUTHORITY SAYS LENDING ESTABLISHMENTS UNDER ITS SUPERVISION SHOULD SEE TO IT THAT, UNTIL AT LEAST OCT 1, NO DIVIDENDS ARE PAID OUT

* BANQUE DE FRANCE’S PRUDENTIAL AUTHORITY SAYS LENDING ESTABLISHMENTS UNDER ITS SUPERVISION SHOULD ALSO ENSURE NO SHARE BUYBACKS FOR SHAREHOLDERS’ BENEFIT ARE UNDERTAKEN Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)