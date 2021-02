Feb 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* France’s vaccines chief Alain Fischer told France Info radio that he hoped the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine would be available in April

* Fischer also said that, providing there are no bad surprises, France should be able to uphold, even increase, the current rhythm of around daily 150,000 COVID vaccinations.

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)