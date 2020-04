April 17 (Reuters) - Frencken Group Ltd:

* GOT APPROVAL FROM AUTHORITIES TO CONTINUE WITH ALL ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA

* APPROVAL ENCOMPASSES MECHATRONICS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN BANGI, IMS OPERATIONS IN JOHOR & SUNGAI BULOH

* GROUP WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WORKING AT ITS FACTORIES IN MALAYSIA DURING PERIOD OF MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER