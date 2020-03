BRIEF-Frencken Group Says Closed All Factories In Malaysia To Adhere To Directive From Malaysia Government

March 20 (Reuters) - Frencken Group Ltd:

* GROUP’S FIVE FACTORIES IN CHINA HAVE RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS

* IN CHINA, GROUP’S FIVE FACTORIES IN WUXI, CHUZHOU, TIANJIN AND ZHUHAI (JINDING AND NANSHUI), HAVE RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS

* NORMAL OPERATIONS ARE ALSO CONTINUING AT GROUP’S FACTORIES IN NETHERLANDS, USA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, INDIA AND THAILAND

* IN CHINA, GROUP’S FIVE FACTORIES IN WUXI, CHUZHOU, TIANJIN AND ZHUHAI (JINDING AND NANSHUI), RESUMED NORMAL OPERATIONS

* DOES NOT FORESEE MOVEMENT CONTROL ORDER TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON ITS SINGAPORE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL ITS FACTORIES IN MALAYSIA TO ADHERE TO DIRECTIVE FROM GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA

* NORMAL OPERATIONS ARE ALSO CONTINUING AT GROUP’S FACTORIES IN NETHERLANDS, USA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, INDIA AND THAILAND.

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF FACTORIES IN MALAYSIA FOR TWO WEEKS IS NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT GROUP’S CUSTOMERS IN OTHER MARKETS

* IN SINGAPORE GROUP ARRANGED ACCOMMODATION FOR MALAYSIAN EMPLOYEES WHO WORK AT CHANGI FACTORY FROM 18 MARCH TO 31 MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: