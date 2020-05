May 14 (Reuters) - Frencken Group Ltd:

* FRENCKEN GROUP LTD - REVENUE OF S$151.4 MILLION IN 1Q20, DOWN 4.8%

* FRENCKEN GROUP LTD - Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$9.5 MILLION, UP 10.5%

* FRENCKEN GROUP- COVID-19 IMPACT EXPECTED TO AFFECT GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2020

* FRENCKEN- SEES 2Q20 SEMICONDUCTOR SEGMENT'S REVENUE TO POST QOQ GROWTH