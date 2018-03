March 15 (Reuters) - Frequency Electronics Inc:

* FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE $10.6 MILLION VERSUS $11.4 MILLION

* ‍FUNDED BACKLOG AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WAS $16 MILLION COMPARED TO $28 MILLION AT YEAR END OF PRIOR FISCAL YEAR​