BRIEF-Frequency Electronics Says Effective As Of April 27, Sold Its Interests In FEI-Gillam - SEC Filing

May 3 (Reuters) - Frequency Electronics Inc:

* FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS - CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM, DID NOT PERFORM ITS OBLIGATIONS

* FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC - TERMINATED SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHINESE-BASED COUNTERPARTY CO ENTERED INTO IN DEC 2016, TO SELL FEI-GILLAM

* FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS -EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 27, SOLD ITS INTERESTS IN FEI-GILLAM TO EUROPEAN BASED PURCHASER FOR NOMINAL PURCHASE PRICE - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rkaCxg) Further company coverage: