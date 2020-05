BRIEF-Frequency Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.16

May 14 (Reuters) - Frequency Therapeutics Inc:

* FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATES AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $7.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $5.9 MILLION

* FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS ON MARCH 31, 2020 WERE $206.1 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $217.4 MILLION ON DEC 31, 2019

* FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO 2022

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.16

* HAS CONTINUED TO OBSERVE AN IMPACT TO STUDY OPERATIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: