May 14 (Reuters) - Frequency Therapeutics Inc:

* FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS SHARES CLINICAL DATA FROM EXPLORATORY STUDY CONFIRMING DELIVERY OF FX-322 TO THE COCHLEA

* FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOW CONSISTENT DRUG ENTRY IN ALL PATIENTS

* FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS INC - STUDY RESULTS SHOWED MEASURABLE CONCENTRATIONS OF FX-322 IN EVERY PATIENT