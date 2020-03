March 2 (Reuters) - FREQUENTIS AG:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD ADOPTS EMPLOYEE PARTICIPATION PROGRAM AND THEREFORE A CAPITAL INCREASE

* COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL SHALL BE INCREASED FROM CURRENTLY EUR 13,200,000 BY UP TO EUR 80,000 TO UP TO EUR 13,280,000 BY ISSUING UP TO 80,000 NEW SHARES AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTION

* OFFER PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 3 APRIL 2020

* PURCHASE PRICE PER NEW SHARE TO BE PAID BY PARTICIPATING EMPLOYEES SHALL AMOUNT TO 80% OF CLOSING PRICE ON 4 MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)