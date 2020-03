March 17 (Reuters) - FREQUENTIS AG:

* ACQUISITION OF 51% SHARE OF ATRICS, GERMANY

* FREQUENTIS AG - PURCHASE AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED ON 5 MARCH 2020

* FREQUENTIS AG - PURCHASE AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED ON 5 MARCH 2020

* FREQUENTIS AG - CLOSING WILL TAKE PLACE ON 1 APRIL 2020, FROM WHICH DATE FREQUENTIS WILL FULLY CONSOLIDATE ATRICS