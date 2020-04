April 2 (Reuters) - FREQUENTIS AG:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* FROM ORDER BACKLOG OF EUR 391.5 MILLION, SALES OF AROUND EUR 215.5 MILLION ARE EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED IN 2020, THE REST IN 2021 AND THE FOLLOWING YEARS

* STRIVING TO FURTHER INCREASE SALES AND ORDER INTAKE IN 2020

* INVESTMENTS (CAPEX) ARE ESTIMATED AT AROUND EUR 5 MILLION FOR 2020

* CANNOT QUANTIFY IMPACT OF SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS