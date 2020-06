June 23 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA:

* SEBASTIAN BIEDENKOPF, CURRENTLY GENERAL COUNSEL OF ROBERT BOSCH GMBH, WILL JOIN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF FRESENIUS AS CHIEF LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER

* WILL JOIN NO LATER THAN JANUARY 1, 2021

* HE WILL SUCCEED DR. JÜRGEN GÖTZ, WHO IS LEAVING THE COMPANY AT HIS OWN REQUEST AT THE END OF JUNE