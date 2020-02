BRIEF-Fresenius CEO Says Biggest Exposure From Coronavirus On Unit Kabi

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE & Co KGaA:

* CEO SAYS BIGGEST EXPOSURE FROM CORONAVIRUS IS ON FRESENIUS KABI

* CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS EFFECT ON FRESENIUS KABI OR GROUP IS NOT GOING TO BE POSITIVE, BUT NEITHER SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVE ON GROUP LEVEL

* CEO SAYS PATIENTS’ HINDERED ACCESS TO HOSPITALS IN CHINA AND DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAINS WILL WEIGH ON KABI’S VOLUMES AT LEAST IN Q1

* CEO SAYS WE WILL BE LOOKING FOR POTENTIAL TRANSACTION IN 2020 TO EXPAND HELIOS HOSPITAL UNIT IN ANOTHER COUNTRY