May 15 (Reuters) -

* FRESENIUS BOSS SEES WE WILL WEATHER CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WELL - FAZ NEWSPAPER

* FRESENIUS BOSS SAYS WE SHOULD BE SPARED MAJOR IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIALS - FAZ NEWSPAPER

* FRESENIUS BOSS SAYS PRODUCTION HAS NORMALISED IN CHINA AND IN U.S. WE HAVE GOT PAST THE WORST- FAZ NEWSPAPER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)