Feb 19 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA:

* ACQUIRES FIRST HOSPITAL IN BOGOTÁ, CONTINUING EXPANSION IN COLOMBIA’S PRIVATE HOSPITAL MARKET

* BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE TERMS OF THE ACQUISITION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020, PENDING ANTITRUST CLEARANCE

* EXPECTS THE ACQUISITION OF CLÍNICA DE LA MUJER TO BE ACCRETIVE TO GROUP NET INCOME1 IN FISCAL YEAR 2020