BRIEF-Fresenius Helios Acquires Hospital In Western Germany

May 29 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA:

* FRESENIUS HELIOS ACQUIRES HOSPITAL IN WESTERN GERMANY

* FRESENIUS HELIOS IS ACQUIRING THE MALTESER HOSPITAL (“MKHB”) IN THE WESTERN GERMAN CITY OF BONN

* LONG WITH THE HOSPITAL, FRESENIUS HELIOS WILL ACQUIRE TWO MEDICAL CENTERS AND A PHARMACY WITH ATTACHED LOGISTICS CENTER

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE ACQUISITION WILL ADD TO GROUP EARNINGS STARTING IN 2021

* EXPECTS THE ACQUISITION, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE GERMAN ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES, TO CLOSE IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)