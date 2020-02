Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fresenius SE & Co KGaA:

* FRESENIUS KABI AND VIFOR PHARMA CREATE JOINT VENTURE IN CHINA FOR I.V. IRON PORTFOLIO

* JOINT VENTURE WILL FOCUS ON MARKETING, MARKET ACCESS AND MEDICAL AFFAIRS ACTIVITIES WHEREAS FRESENIUS KABI WILL BE FULLY RESPONSIBLE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF INTRAVENOUS IRON PORTFOLIO

* JOINT COMPANY WILL BE 55% OWNED BY VIFOR PHARMA AND 45% BY FRESENIUS KABI

* FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED