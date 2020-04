April 7 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA:

* FRESENIUS KABI TAKES MEASURES TO INCREASE SUPPLY OF ESSENTIAL DRUGS DURING COVID 19 PANDEMIC

* INCREASING SUPPLY WITH ALL COMPATIBLE MANUFACTURING CAPACITY NOW DEDICATED TO COVID RELATED DRUGS

* WILL CONTINUE TO ALIGN MANUFACTURING CAPACITIES TO DEVELOPING DEMAND RESULTING FROM PANDEMIC Source text: bit.ly/3dWaiMV Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)