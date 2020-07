July 8 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :

* FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE HOLDS VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING ON AUGUST 27, 2020 - DIVIDEND PROPOSAL UNCHANGED

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND BY THE GENERAL PARTNER AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD REMAINS UNCHANGED AT €1.20 PER SHARE ENTITLED TO DIVIDEND Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)