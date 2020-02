Feb 24 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE NORTH AMERICA:

* FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE NORTH AMERICA - U.S. FDA HAS CLEARED NOVALUNG FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE RESPIRATORY OR CARDIOPULMONARY FAILURE

* FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE NORTH AMERICA - EXPECTS NOVALUNG TO BE AVAILABLE WITHIN U.S. MID-YEAR 2020