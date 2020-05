May 19 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA :

* SAYS PLACED BONDS WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF 1.25 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS PLACED €500 MILLION BONDS WITH A 6-YEAR MATURITY AND A COUPON OF 1.000% WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 99.405% RESULTING IN A YIELD OF 1.103%,

* SAYS PLACED €750 MILLION BONDS WITH A 10-YEAR MATURITY AND A COUPON OF 1.500% WERE ISSUED AT A PRICE OF 99.742% RESULTING IN A YIELD OF 1.528%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: