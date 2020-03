March 30 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care:

* POSTPONES ITS 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, WHICH WAS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 19, TO A LATER DATE THIS YEAR DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* RESOLUTIONS REGARDING ALLOCATION OF DISTRIBUTABLE PROFIT AND PAYOUT OF DIVIDEND WILL BE POSTPONED ACCORDINGLY Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)